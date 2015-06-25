Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:36 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Carbajal Supports Supreme Court Decision Upholding Affordable Care Act

By Cory Black for the Salud Carbajal for Congress Campaign | June 25, 2015 | 11:33 a.m.

On Thursday, Salud Carbajal released the following statement supporting the Supreme Court decision upholding the landmark Affordable Care Act.

"I applaud the Supreme Court for turning back the attempt to undermine the Affordable Care Act, preserving health care for more than 6 million Americans who could have been kicked off of their plans because of a technicality.

"Today, 17 million have gained coverage under the ACA and all Americans are protected from insurance companies who can no longer deny coverage because of a pre-existing medical condition or drop people from their insurance when they get sick.

"In Congress, I will work to strengthen the ACA to rein in costs, expand access and streamline the process so that every American can get high-quality, affordable health care."

— Cory Black is a publicist representing the Salud Carbajal for Congress Campaign.

 

