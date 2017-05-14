Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:19 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Carbajal Talks Federal Policies at Val Verde Town Hall

By Toby Ayars for Valle Verde | May 14, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Valle Verde Retirement Community in Santa Barbara was the site recently of an interactive town hall with Rep. Salud Carbajal,  who provided an overview of the current state of affairs in Washington.

His talk was followed by questions from some 90 residents and Valle Verde team members.

“I am pleased to join with the residents at Valle Verde to discuss the issues most important to them,” Carbajal said.

“Strengthening Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid programs for our seniors is a priority for me in Congress, and I welcome input directly from the community on how we can improve upon these essential federal services,” he said.
 
“There is a lot of change being discussed in Washington on almost every level. It was great to speak with our congressman directly, hear his take on what is proposed, and know he can hear our distinct views directly," said Valle Verde resident Dorothy Burkhart.

"We don’t all have the same opinion, but we do want to know how the current policies will affect our healthcare, Social Security, and the direction of our country,” she said.

“Congressman Salud Carbajal led a well-organized, informative discussion regarding the status of American health care and senior issues," said Dr. Mead Northrop, Valle Verde resident.

"His responses to questions from the audience demonstrated his thorough understanding of the complex issues now facing our nation,” Dr. Northrop said.

“Valle Verde is home to very active residents who have abundant experience in nearly every industry. Staying connected and participating in our community is important for our residents and employees," said Melissa B. Honig, executive director of Valle Verde.

"We are pleased to have Congressman Carbajal join our roster of regular speakers at Valle Verde," she said. "He is right in the middle of an exciting time in Washington, D.C. It was interesting to hear his take on issues that pertain to our daily lives.”

Additional information on Valle Verde is available by contacting Toby Ayars, 845-5682.

— Toby Ayars for Valle Verde.

 
