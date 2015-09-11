Carbajal to Host Community Meeting Regarding Oil Marring Summerland Beaches

Advice

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal will host a community meeting with representatives from the county and various government agencies to discuss the increase of excessive oil on Summerland Beach and the measures being taken to address it.

Recently, Summerland Beach was closed due to increased amounts of oily substances and strong odors at the beach that elevated risks to the public’s health.

The public is invited to a community meeting to learn more about this situation, what actions are underway to address it and for experts to answer questions from the community.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015, from 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm at Summerland Presbyterian Church, 2400 Lillie Ave., Summerland.

“There are a number of factors contributing to the oil currently impacting Summerland beach. I welcome and encourage Summerland residents to attend this community meeting to learn more about the underlying causes and response efforts underway to address this on-going public health issue,” said Supervisor Carbajal.

Experts on hand at the meeting will include representatives from the State Lands Commission, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Air Pollution Control District.

Interested parties can learn the criteria for beach closure, the types of testing performed, health impacts and protocol should they encounter strong odors or excessive oil.

As a precaution, the County Public Health Department advises that it is important to avoid contact with any oil that may be present on the beach in various forms and remember that oil related chemicals can increase risks of short-terms health impacts such as headaches, dizziness, nausea and skin irritation. as well as long-term health impacts such as cancer, liver and kidney damage.

For more information on the community meeting, please contact 805.568.2186.

— Eric Friedman represents Salud Carbajal.