Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:29 am | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Carbajal to Host Community Meeting Regarding Oil Marring Summerland Beaches

By Eric Friedman for Salud Carbajal | September 11, 2015 | 9:53 a.m.

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal will host a community meeting with representatives from the county and various government agencies to discuss the increase of excessive oil on Summerland Beach and the measures being taken to address it. 

Recently, Summerland Beach was closed due to increased amounts of oily substances and strong odors at the beach that elevated risks to the public’s health.

The public is invited to a community meeting to learn more about this situation, what actions are underway to address it and for experts to answer questions from the community.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015, from 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm at Summerland Presbyterian Church, 2400 Lillie Ave., Summerland.

“There are a number of factors contributing to the oil currently impacting Summerland beach. I welcome and encourage Summerland residents to attend this community meeting to learn more about the underlying causes and response efforts underway to address this on-going public health issue,” said Supervisor Carbajal.

Experts on hand at the meeting will include representatives from the State Lands Commission, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Air Pollution Control District.

Interested parties can learn the criteria for beach closure, the types of testing performed, health impacts and protocol should they encounter strong odors or excessive oil.

As a precaution, the County Public Health Department advises that it is important to avoid contact with any oil that may be present on the beach in various forms and remember that oil related chemicals can increase risks of short-terms health impacts such as headaches, dizziness, nausea and skin irritation. as well as long-term health impacts such as cancer, liver and kidney damage.

For more information on the community meeting, please contact 805.568.2186.

— Eric Friedman represents Salud Carbajal.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 