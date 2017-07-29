Carbajal to Host Open House at New Santa Maria Office

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, will celebrate the opening of his newest district office on the Central Coast in Santa Maria with an open house from 5-6 p.m. Monday in the Newlove Community Building 1619 S. Thornburg St.

The event will offer an opportunity to discuss how Carbajal’s office can best be of assistance in dealing with constituent casework and federal matters that concern Santa Maria residents.

Before the open house, from 2-4 p.m., the new office will host an IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service to help taxpayers with tax problems by providing one-on-one guidance, directions on next steps, and case-building ideas to help resolve issues with the IRS.



“My office strives to make constituent service a top priority,” said Carbajal, who represents the 24th District in Congress. “My staff and I have helped constituents from up and down the Central Coast, including those in and around Santa Maria.

"I am excited to announce the opening of an additional district office in Santa Maria to better serve the needs of my constituents in the area.”

RSVP is not required.

— Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal.