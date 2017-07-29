Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 12:12 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Carbajal to Host Open House at New Santa Maria Office

By Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal | July 29, 2017 | 2:29 p.m.

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, will celebrate the opening of his newest district office on the Central Coast in Santa Maria with an open house from 5-6 p.m. Monday in the Newlove Community Building 1619 S. Thornburg St.

The event will offer an opportunity to discuss how Carbajal’s office can best be of assistance in dealing with constituent casework and federal matters that concern Santa Maria residents.

Before the open house, from 2-4 p.m., the new office will host an IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service to help taxpayers with tax problems by providing one-on-one guidance, directions on next steps, and case-building ideas to help resolve issues with the IRS.
 
“My office strives to make constituent service a top priority,” said Carbajal, who represents the 24th District in Congress. “My staff and I have helped constituents from up and down the Central Coast, including those in and around Santa Maria.

"I am excited to announce the opening of an additional district office in Santa Maria to better serve the needs of my constituents in the area.”

RSVP is not required.

— Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 