Carbajal Jumps Out to Early Lead in 24th District Congressional Race

Early returns show Democratic incumbent ahead of Justin Fareed 53.5% to 46.5%

Salud Carbajal and Justin Fareed. Click to view larger
Incumbent Salud Carbajal jumped out to an early lead Tuesday night in the 24th District congressional race against Republican Justin Fareed.

Based on initial returns from mail-in ballots, Carbajal had 53.5 percent of the vote to 46.5 percent for Fareed.

Carbajal was elected to Congress in 2016 for the 24th District, which represents Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and a slice of Ventura County. 

And he wants to stay there. 

Carbajal spent eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and served during the 1991 Persian Gulf War. Since 2004, he has represented Santa Barbara County, serving three four-year terms as a member of the Board of Supervisors. 

Fareed, who is running head-to-head against Carbajal for the second consecutive general election, worked to cast himself as a political outsider with the combination of skills and vision to shake up Washington D.C.

The congressional term lasts two years. 

​On Tuesday night, Carbajal watched election results at the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party party at Viva Mexican Restaurant in La Arcada Plaza, while Fareed held his watching party in Orcutt at the Far Western Tavern.  

Carbajal ran a campaign that primarily focused on himself and his record, while Fareed criticized Carbajal and his record.

Fareed launched a website, "Stop Salud," that targeted Carbajal's voting record and made a variety of accusations about his time in office the past two years. In addition, Fareed was a one-man press release machine, frequently weighing in on national issues, and blaming Democrats for inflaming political divisiveness.

Carbajal had the voter registration advantage going into the race. 

There are 383,696 registered voters in the district. Of those, 149,169 are registered as Democrat, and 115,893 are registered as Republican. Another 98,401 are registered with no party preference, and 20,233 people are registered as other, according to Political Data Inc. voter registration data.

Carbajal was endorsed by the Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County, and Fareed was endorsed by the Santa Barbara County Republican Party.

Carbajal raised about $2.5 million for his re-election campaign, a hefty amount that is a testament to his long-standing relationships and deep ties in the community and to the Democratic Party. Fareed raised about $1.2 million.

