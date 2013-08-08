Monday, June 11 , 2018, 3:52 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Residents Air Concerns About Recommended Emissions Levels for Oil Project

Public hearing focuses on the latest environmental impact report for Santa Maria Energy's proposed wells and pipeline

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 8, 2013 | 10:42 p.m.

A handful of Santa Barbara County residents on Thursday evening took advantage of the first public opportunity to air concerns about the latest environmental impact report involving a proposed Santa Maria Energy oil pipeline project.

The public hearing hosted by the county Planning Development Department lasted less than an hour, and served as a reminder that the public comment period for the Orcutt project’s latest environmental impact report closes at 5 p.m. Aug. 15.

Planning officials explained that the report was being recirculated following direction from the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, which voted 3-2 in May to push the proposed project forward but with a stricter carbon-emissions threshold.

The tentative approval — and subsequent delay — added another blow to what has become a more than three-year battle for consent to move forward.

The North County oil company began the lengthy approval process to install 136 production oil wells, connecting pipelines and other oil equipment in its Orcutt location in 2009.

A related project includes installing an 8-mile underground, recycled water pipeline to the Laguna County Sanitation District.

The privately held oil company, founded in 2002, extracts oil from 75 wells drilled into Monterey Shale and 26 wells drilled into a diatomite layer in Santa Barbara County on 4,000 leased acres at the Orcutt Field. The company uses cyclic steam injection to extract oil because the steam heats the oil in a well to a temperature that produces flow.

On Thursday, deputy planning director Doug Anthony presented the updated environmental report, which includes the planning commission recommended 50 percent emissions threshold, mitigation plans and elaboration on a number of other options.

He explained that the county planning staff still recommends that officials approve the 29 percent threshold, which amounts to 62,480 metric tons per year.

“While it is significant, it is avoidable,” Anthony said of mitigation for environmental impacts. “It will be up the decision makers to come to grips with which threshold they feel comfortable coming forward with.”

Three public speakers were against allowing such high levels of emissions, while one spoke in favor of moving the project forward.

The county shouldn’t put more restrictions and delays on a project that could create so many jobs, said Michael Lopez, a training coordinator and representative with the U.A. Plumbers and Pipefitters Local No. 114.

He brought several local apprentices to the meeting to show support.

“This is the kind of work that’s affecting our community directly,” Lopez said. “These guys' livelihoods are on the line here.”

Ken Hough of the Santa Barbara County Action Network joined the hearing via web cam in Santa Maria, and shared concerns that the county wasn’t putting enough focus into possible environmental mitigation.

Nathan Alley, legal counsel for the Environmental Defense Center, said he was worried that the county’s decision would be precedent-setting and wondered why officials wouldn’t follow what other counties have set in place — keeping projects under the 10,000 metric tons threshold.

All vowed to continue supporting their views when project approval is back before the Planning Commission, most likely sometime in late September.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 