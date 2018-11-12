Monday, November 12 , 2018, 5:25 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Carbon Farming Initiative Takes Tentative First Steps in Santa Ynez Valley

Local organizations showcase soil health and composting trials at Los Olivos ranch

people in field Click to view larger
About 50 people attend a late October event at Ted Chamberlin Ranch in Los Olivos that showcases recent trials in carbon farming techniques.  (Sarita Relis / Courtesy photo )
By Garrett Hazelwood, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | November 12, 2018 | 4:40 p.m.

On a recent morning in the Santa Ynez Valley, a crowd of people gathered at the Ted Chamberlin Ranch to discuss soil health and so-called carbon farming. 

The event –– hosted by the Community Environmental Council, the Cachuma Resource Conservation District, and the Santa Barbara Agricultural Commissioner’s Office –– showcased successful carbon farming trials recently conducted on the ranch, and was attended by local landowners, environmental activists, scientists and county officials.

Matthew Shapero, Livestock and Range Advisor for the UC Cooperative Extension, explained that the grasses surrounding the site had sprouted green last spring and have since died in the heat of summer, becoming what he calls “residual dry matter.” Now the brittle, golden shoots have become a sparse cover for hard-packed soil that’s cracked and dry.

These dry fields pose a fire risk, and even when rain falls on them, much of it evaporates rather than soaking into the soil. But if the contingent of activists and researchers led by the Community Environmental Council and Cachuma Resource Conservation District can get carbon farming to take hold in Santa Barbara County, the hillsides could soon become much greener.

Allegra Roth, Food and Climate Program Associate of the CEC, explained that carbon farming refers to agricultural practices that capture atmospheric carbon and transfer it to the soil. All photosynthesizing plants sequester carbon, so the basic idea behind carbon farming is that the more plant matter being grown on a given plot of land, the more carbon that land harvests from the atmosphere.

As an added benefit, the plants and grasses that naturally die each season become part of a nutrient-rich topsoil that locks in moisture and makes the land more fertile, accelerating future growth, according to the CEC.

There are many techniques for carbon farming, but the one being discussed at the Ted Chamberlin Ranch event was the simple strategy of applying a thin layer of compost to the land. Doing so increases the land’s capacity to hold water, makes pastures more abundant for grazing cattle, and can help mitigate the severity of climate change — all while offering ranchers and farmers economic incentives to help remove excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, Roth said.

A compost study by the Cachuma Resource Conservation District concluded that carbon farming can also be a powerful tool for preventing erosion and stabilizing slopes that have been burned in wildfires. 

In 2016, Ted Chamberlin Ranch became the first ranch in Southern California to implement a large-scale carbon farming plan.

According to Russell Chamberlin, who owns the ranch, the results have been impressive. Two years after applying a quarter-inch layer of compost to several plots on his land, Chamberlin reports having seen a 24-percent increase in grass production, along with hundreds of new oak saplings sprouting naturally in the fields.

What’s more, researchers at the CEC and Cachuma Resource Conservation District claim that the increased productivity generated by that single compost application will continue for the next two to three decades.

tractor in field Click to view larger
In 2016, Ted Chamberlin Ranch became the first ranch in Southern California to implement a large-scale carbon farming plan. (Sarita Relis / Courtesy photo )

The Chamberlin Ranch is now one of 15 sites in California where the impacts of compost application are being studied, according to the CEC.

So far, the results have been promising enough that the California Department of Food and Agriculture recently started the California Healthy Soils Program, which awards grants to farmers and ranchers who implement carbon sequestering practices that include the type of compost application used at the Chamberlin Ranch.

The grant program is funded by the state’s cap-and-trade initiative, from which it received $7.5 million in 2017 alone. Having already supported about ninety projects statewide, in 2019 the department plans to award an additional $15 million. 

But for all the benefits that compost-based carbon farming trials have shown, there are still a number of challenges to overcome, event presenters said. The most obvious is scale: for composting practices to have a significant environmental impact, they’ll have to be carried out by ranchers and farmers throughout the state, which will first require widespread education and training, and massive amounts of compost. 

The CEC and Cachuma Resource Conservation District have already put forth a list of recommendations for addressing the issues in Santa Barbara County, organizers said.

But amidst the conversations at the Ted Chamberlin Ranch, another issue was looming silently in the background.

The Healthy Soils Program and local carbon farming trials all aim to mitigate the effects of climate change by promoting practices that remove carbon from the atmosphere, thus making farm- and ranchlands more resilient to the fast-changing environmental conditions.

Yet, when introducing the results and benefits of carbon farming at the ranch event, local environmental leaders never once mentioned climate change.

The omission seems to imply there could be an ideological obstacle to getting carbon farming off the ground, not just practical barriers.

Questioned afterward, Roth explained that “we’re trying to keep the conversation going, and it’s unfortunate, but words like ‘climate change’ and ‘global warming’ can sometimes shut it down.”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 