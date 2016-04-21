Card-Making Challenge to Benefit Flower Empower Program

Dream Foundation is hosting its annual Flower Empower Card Challenge. The Challenge, in its second year, encourages local students to design and create unique postcards.

This year, four local Santa Barbara schools participated with 93 entries. From these entries, 16 (from from each school) were voted on by Dream Foundation staff and for their school, Montecito Union, to be formatted into professional greeting cards, paired with envelopes.

The card sets will be available for purchase during the 6th Annual Flower Empower Luncheon at Bates Ranch in Carpinteria, Calif., on May 19, 2016.

The luncheon will include delectable cuisine and fabulous auction items. All proceeds will benefit Dream Foundation’s Flower Empower program.

Participating schools include Kellogg Elementary, Montecito Union School, Dos Pueblos High School and San Marcos High School.

The original artwork of the 16 students whose designs will be made into cards will also be framed and available for purchase at the Flower Empower Luncheon, with the proceeds supporting the Flower Empower program.

The Flower Empower program makes it possible for Dream Foundation volunteers to deliver fresh floral bouquets weekly to those facing illness, loss or recovery in our hometown of Santa Barbara, Calif.

Flower Empower ensures that those in need know they are not alone and that their community cares. The Flower Empower Card Challenge allows local school children to channel their creativity into a rewarding volunteer activity while giving them a sense of pride in their creations.

— Dani Cordero represents Dream Foundation.