Cardiac Procedure Protects Lives of Mom and Baby

When the stroke occurred, Allison Van Leuven was 29 years old, 10 weeks pregnant and the mother of two young boys. Her family had recently returned to Santa Ynez after a week at Disneyland, when she experienced several telltale signs.

Late-night tests at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital confirmed a stroke diagnosis, and though the effects fortunately faded away by morning, Van Leuven also learned she had a hole in her heart that could put her at risk for more troublesome clots in the future.

This type of hole, typically between the heart’s left and right upper chambers, is called a patent foramen ovale or PFO. It’s not uncommon, with as many as 30 percent of people having a PFO.

Most people never have symptoms or problems related to it, although in young patients, research has shown it is a risk factor for future strokes.

“We find it almost 60 percent of the time when it’s a young person under the age of 60 with a stroke for no good reason,” said Dr. Joseph Aragon, interventional cardiologist and medical director of the Structural Heart Program at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Weighing the unique factors in her case, Aragon; Van Leuven’s neurologist, Dr. Philip Delio; and a high risk OB-GYN specialist, Dr. Alejandro Soffici, agreed it would be best to close the hole in her heart before she entered her third trimester.

Aragon has performed the procedure for many patients, but never a pregnant woman. In preparation, he consulted with the small number of cardiologists who already had navigated the challenge. He and his team knew they had not just one, but two lives in their hands.

Van Leuven, meanwhile, says she “really didn’t have any fears, which I know is weird to say.” Because the closure can be done through catheterization rather than open-heart surgery, it is typically an outpatient procedure.

The delivery of her daughter, Hollis, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital three months later was “super easy,” she said. And this spring, Van Leuven hosted a first birthday celebration with a crowd of family and friends.

“I am counting my blessings,” she said. “I was supposed to have this stroke to find out I had a hole in my heart. I feel lucky to find out now, instead of years down the road when something worse could have happened.”