Cardiac Rehabilitation Program at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Receives Recertification

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is proud to announce that its Cardiac Rehabilitation Program has received a three-year recertification by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

The Cardiac Rehabilitation program by way of this certification is recognized for its commitment to improving the quality of life by enhancing standards of care. This program is designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (such as heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery, etc.) recover faster and improve their quality of life.

The program includes exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families.

Cottage Health’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices.

AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other professional societies. Each program is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.

AACVPR-certified programs are recognized as leaders in the field of cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation because they offer the most advanced practices available.