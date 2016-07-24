Cardinal Youth Football Camp Set for Friday, Saturday

Youth Sports

A football camp for youth in grade levels 4 through 8 is being held at Bishop Diego High on Friday and Saturday, July 29-30.

The Cardinal Football Camp will feature instruction from SBCC and Bishop Diego coaches, local youth coaches and high school and college players. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 each day. A barbecue for campers and their parents will be held on Saturday.

The non-contact camp cost is $10 for both days of instruction.

Email signups can be made at [email protected] Those who register through email can pay their fee at the first day of camp. The camp will accept walk-up registration at 8 a.m. on Friday at Bishop Diego.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .