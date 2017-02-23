Cardinal’s Award Event to Honor Santa Barbaran Nick Weber

Nick Weber of Santa Barbara will be one of five 2017 honorees at the Cardinal’s Awards Dinner, March 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The dinner supports cutting-edge educational programs that benefit children throughout the Los Angeles Archdiocese.

Weber and his wife Patty are members of Mt. Carmel Parish.

Maintaining a hands-on philosophy, Weber’s latest undertaking has been Notre Dame School in Santa Barbara. He has a passion for Catholic education and believes that it lays the foundation for healthy individuals and healthy families; therefore, healthy communities.

Weber's involvement at Notre Dame School has attracted generous donors and together they have impacted the school in a variety of ways including helping to provide for a newly renovated auditorium, iPads for students in grades four-eight, and updated text books.

In addition to their involvement with Notre Dame School, the Webers are involved with the Catholic Education Foundation and the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara.

Before moving to Santa Barbara, the Webers and their family lived in Los Angeles.

