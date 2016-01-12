Cardinals Stumble in TVL Opener

Girls Basketball

Santa Clara’s transition game was too much for Bishop Diego, as the Saints raced to a 61-15 girls basketball win in a Tri-Valley League game in Oxnard on Tuesday night.

“We struggled shooting the ball and getting back on transition defense,” said Bishop coach Jeff Burich. “We did a good job breaking their press but we weren't patient enough on offense and we need to do a better job of getting back on defense.”

Santa Clara is ranked second in CIF Division 5AA.

Kylie Koeper scored nine points to lead Bishop Diego (7-9, 0-1).

The Cardinals are home Thursday night against St. Bonaventure.

