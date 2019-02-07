Cardiologist to Discuss Healthy Lifestyle, Healthy Heart

Lompoc cardiologist Dr. Khawar Gul will be the featured speaker on Feb. 27 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, discussing lifestyle management tips to reduce cardiovascular risk.

Dr. Gul’s free lecture will be 6-8 p.m. at the Ocean’s Seven Café inside the hospital, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.

He will speak on topics including exercise, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels. The talk is part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s Community Education lecture series. Reservations are not required.

Dr. Gul completed his training in internal medicine at the University of Texas, Houston, before moving to Los Angeles, where he completed his fellowship in cardiovascular diseases at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Gul is board certified in internal medicine and cardiology. He joined Lompoc Valley Medical Center as a consultant cardiologist in 2010.

— Nora K. Wallace for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.