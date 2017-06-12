Cardiologists to Discuss Mitral Heart Valve Treatments

The Cottage Heart and Vascular Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital will host a free talk on mitral heart valve repair or replacement, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, in the hospital's Burtness Auditorium (Bath Street entry).

Dr. Michael Shenoda, interventional cardiologist, and Dr. Alan Malki, cardio-thoracic surgeon, will discuss the latest treatments and procedures that can help improve the quality of life for patients suffering from mitral valve problems.

The mitral valve is on the left side of the heart and controls blood flow from the upper to the lower heart chamber. When the mitral valve is damaged, it may no longer open or close properly, and can cause serious health issues.

The 45-minute presentation will be followed by time for questions from the audience.

Register to attend the event at 1-844-51-HEART.

The Cottage Heart and Vascular Center offers advanced treatments for patients who need a mitral heart valve repair or replacement.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.