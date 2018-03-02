Care Bags Donated to Help Homeless Seniors

The Association for Senior Care has donated bags of useful items and nonperishable foods to the Safe Parking Program in Santa Barbara, https://sbnbcc.org/safe-parking/.

Run by New Beginnings Counseling Center, the Safe Parking Program provides safe and monitored overnight parking for homeless clients, many of whom are seniors.

The donated bags included items chosen specifically for the senior demographic.

Supporting all the seniors in the community, the Association for Senior Care is comprised of multiple agencies and services, providing support to seniors and their families in the greater Santa Barbara area.

— Leeana McNeilley for Help Unlimited Home Care.

