Career Skills Courses Focus on Professional Improvement

Advance Professional Careers with Immediate Skills in Management and Communication This November

Local employees and job-seekers at all career stages can take charge of their futures with Career Skills Institute courses through the SBCC School of Extended Learning.

During November, several of these tuition-free short courses are geared toward improving management and workplace communication skills.

The Career Skills Institute is endorsed by LinkedIn and focuses on providing training for the workforce in a unique, flipped-classroom setting, powered by Lynda.com.

“Even if you consider yourself a people person, understanding how to build teams and how to communicate in the most challenging situations is a huge advantage for professionals and job-seekers alike,” said Jeanette Chian, associate director, School of Extended Learning.

“Our programs are based on the real-world feedback from employers throughout our region, so we are providing the skills most valuable and most critical for career advancement, job security and job acquisition.”

All courses are offered tuition-free to job-seekers or employees seeking to increase their job security and advancement. The short courses are intended to be integrated into employers’ existing training programs at no cost and maximum return on investment.

Register for classes and workshops at www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning or in person at SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara. For more information or help registering, call 683-8282. Classes start throughout the term, Aug. 21-Dec. 9.

Examples of upcoming classes:

Workplace Politics: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8. Course number: PRO NC035 (CRN 39866)

Building High Performance Teams: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9. Course number: PRO NC015 (CRN 39541).

Mobile Marketing: 6-8 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Nov. 13-27. Course number: MKT NC004 (CRN 39745)

Resolving Differences in the Workplace: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16. Course number: PRO NC025 (CRN 39864)

Assertive Communication: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7. Course number: PRO NC044 (CRN 39735)

For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call 683-8282. To learn more about the SBCC School for Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

— Andy Silverman/Juliana Minsky for SBCC Career Skills Institute.