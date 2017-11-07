Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:14 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

Career Skills Courses Focus on Professional Improvement

By Andy Silverman/Juliana Minsky for SBCC Career Skills Institute | November 7, 2017 | 1:25 p.m.

Advance Professional Careers with Immediate Skills in Management and Communication This November

Local employees and job-seekers at all career stages can take charge of their futures with Career Skills Institute courses through the SBCC School of Extended Learning.

During November, several of these tuition-free short courses are geared toward improving management and workplace communication skills.

The Career Skills Institute is endorsed by LinkedIn and focuses on providing training for the workforce in a unique, flipped-classroom setting, powered by Lynda.com.

“Even if you consider yourself a people person, understanding how to build teams and how to communicate in the most challenging situations is a huge advantage for professionals and job-seekers alike,” said Jeanette Chian, associate director, School of Extended Learning.

“Our programs are based on the real-world feedback from employers throughout our region, so we are providing the skills most valuable and most critical for career advancement, job security and job acquisition.”

All courses are offered tuition-free to job-seekers or employees seeking to increase their job security and advancement. The short courses are intended to be integrated into employers’ existing training programs at no cost and maximum return on investment.

Register for classes and workshops at www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning or in person at SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara. For more information or help registering, call 683-8282. Classes start throughout the term, Aug. 21-Dec. 9.

Examples of upcoming classes:

Workplace Politics: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8. Course number: PRO NC035 (CRN 39866)

Building High Performance Teams: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9. Course number: PRO NC015 (CRN 39541).

Mobile Marketing: 6-8 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Nov. 13-27. Course number: MKT NC004 (CRN 39745)

Resolving Differences in the Workplace: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16. Course number: PRO NC025 (CRN 39864)

Assertive Communication: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7. Course number: PRO NC044 (CRN 39735)

For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call 683-8282. To learn more about the SBCC School for Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

— Andy Silverman/Juliana Minsky for SBCC Career Skills Institute.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 