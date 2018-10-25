Career Vision Workshop Helps Take Drudgery Out of Job Searching

The Santa Barbara Public Library System will host a free Career Vision workshop, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Eastside Library, 1102 Montecito St.

The six-hour employment workshop will present innovative and imaginative ideas that turn the job search process from reactive to proactive.

Participants will find ways to embark on a motivational journey to discover a career vision to expand the job search, explore careers, identify potential employers, build a resume, analyze job descriptions, and use public library career and job resources.



Career Vision is for new adults and teens, the unemployed, underemployed, part- and full-time job seekers, career changers, retirees and workforce returnees, for GEDs, Ph.Ds, students, recent grads, and workforce and career education professionals.

The workshop is a continuation of programming in which the Santa Barbara Public library System partners with other organizations aiming to make employment and education more accessible to adults of all ages.

Presenter Jamie Beck is a former CSU Career Counselor; he holds an MA in human services with an emphasis in social systems and a concentration in family and work.

Career Vision, a holistic career program, has been reshaping the way job seekers fundamentally conceptualize, search and apply for work for the past eight years.

Registration is not required, although seating may be limited; no formal lunch break, so participants are urged to bring a bag lunch.

Career Vision Workshops for New Adults is supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.



Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about library hours, locations, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Ahmad Merza for Santa Barbara Public Library.