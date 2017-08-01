Speaker Shows How to Find Hope, Humor and Heart in Caregiving

Caregiver Elaine Sanchez, author of Letters from Madelyn: Chronicles of a Caregiver, will present a one-woman show, hosted by Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Fess Parker Doubletree Resort, Santa Barbara.

Sanchez's tender, gritty, funny presentations help family and professional caregivers understand and cope with caregiver anger, guilt, depression and grief.



Sanchez is the co-founder of CaregiverHelp.com, an online support program for family and professional caregivers.

With her husband, Dr. Alex Sanchez, she has created a number of online continuing education courses for nurses, long term-care administrators, and mental health professionals.

She writes the blog and is a regular contributor to magazines and online publications, including the Huffington Post.



Sanchez learned from her own experience as a family caregiver that care-giving is too difficult to take seriously all of the time, so she weaves humor and real-life care-giving stories into her presentations.

Attendees will learn how to develop an “attitude of creative indifference” toward the people, situations and events that cause them the greatest amount of stress; respond to dementia-related behaviors; and create a personalized caregiver survival plan.

During the dinner following the presentation, four community members with relevant and unique experience with care-giving, will respond to Sanchez’s presentation.

Cost to attend the presentation only is $25, $15 for students; for the presentation, dinner and panel discussion, $250.

For more information visit: www.cottagehealth.org/CRH.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation.