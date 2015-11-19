Carey Bradshaw Joins All for Animals Board of Directors

Advice

All for Animals, a Santa Barbara-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carey Bradshaw to its board of directors.

Bradshaw is president and co-founder of Creative Butter, a socially conscious advertising and marketing agency that assists clients improve brand image and web presence through content management and graphic design, messaging, live events and more.

Her past work includes a mix of human relations and talent development leadership roles and event development management positions with a variety of organizations, including Goldman Sachs, CBRE and Spectrum Health.

“Carey brings a tremendous amount of energy and expertise to the board,” says Karen Lee Stevens, founder and president of All for Animals, who notes that Bradshaw and her dog, Buttercup, currently volunteer at the Carpinteria Library as one of the organization’s dedicated ARF! (Animals + Reading = Fun!) therapy dog teams.

“We have 24 therapy dog teams that volunteer to read with first and second grade children at Hope and McKinley Elementary Schools as well as children in grades K-6 at the Santa Barbara Public Library, the Carpinteria Library, Girls Inc. in Carpinteria and other local children’s organizations,” says Stevens. “We are just completing our third year with ARF! and we are ready for the fresh, new ideas of board members like Carey to help us continue to serve our partner schools and libraries in the years ahead.”

For the past 14 years, All for Animals has been dedicated to creating a compassionate world for animals and children through humane education and literacy programs that nurture the human-animal bond.

For more information about All for Animals and ARF!, please visit allforanimals.org.

— Karen Lee Stevens is the founder and president of All for Animals.