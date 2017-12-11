Carhartt Winery & Vineyard Holding Wine Raffle to Benefit Thomas Fire Recovery

In response to the devastating Thomas Fire raging in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, Carhartt Winery & Vineyard in Los Olivos is calling upon its Wine Club members and fans to help support those in need.

A fundraising contest with wine as prizes is running through noon Friday, Dec. 15, when a live raffle will be held on Carhartt’s Facebook Live and Instagram accounts.

Tickets are $10 each, and can be purchased online by visiting the Carhartt website, clicking on the “Shop” tab and then the “Fire Relief” tab. For each ticket purchased, the buyer’s name will be entered in the raffle. Winners will be emailed a receipt for purchase.

Once the raffle period is over, Carhartt will hand-select four tickets (names), starting with fourth place, and moving to the Grand Prize. The prize wine will be held for pickup or shipped.

All of the money generated will go directly to the Ventura County Community Disaster Relief Fund, organized by the Ventura County Community Foundation in Camarillo. Click here for more information.

The Ventura County Community Foundation is committed to not only provide immediate relief, but to be available for the recovery and rebuilding process that can take years.

Grand Prize: 12 Bottles Carhartt Wine

» 2016 Venture Pinot Gris

» 2015 Rose

» 2015 Cabernet Franc

» 2014 Fourplay

» 2015 Grenache

» 2014 Petite Sirah

» 2015 Sangiovese

» 2014 Rebel Roan

» 2012 Venture Buffalo

» 2016 Venture Buffalo

» 2013 Venture Southerly

» 2015 Pinot Noir

Second Prize: 6 Bottles Carhartt Wine

» 2016 Venture Pinot Gris

» 2015 Rose

» 2015 Cabernet Franc

» 2014 Fourplay

» 2015 Grenache

» 2015 Zinfandel

Third: 4 Bottles Carhartt Wine

» 2016 Venture Pinot Gris

» 2015 Rose

» 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon

» 2014 Fourplay

Fourth Prize: 2 Bottles Carhartt Wine

» 2016 Sauvignon Blanc

» 2014 Petite Sirah

— Joe Ramos is Wine Club manager at Carhartt Winery & Vineyard.