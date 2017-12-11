Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:36 am | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Carhartt Winery & Vineyard Holding Wine Raffle to Benefit Thomas Fire Recovery

Click to view larger
(Carhartt Winery & Vineyard photo)
By Joe Ramos for Carhartt Vineyard | December 11, 2017 | 8:20 p.m.

In response to the devastating Thomas Fire raging in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, Carhartt Winery & Vineyard in Los Olivos is calling upon its Wine Club members and fans to help support those in need.

A fundraising contest with wine as prizes is running through noon Friday, Dec. 15, when a live raffle will be held on Carhartt’s Facebook Live and Instagram accounts.

Tickets are $10 each, and can be purchased online by visiting the Carhartt website, clicking on the “Shop” tab and then the “Fire Relief” tab. For each ticket purchased, the buyer’s name will be entered in the raffle. Winners will be emailed a receipt for purchase.

Once the raffle period is over, Carhartt will hand-select four tickets (names), starting with fourth place, and moving to the Grand Prize. The prize wine will be held for pickup or shipped.

All of the money generated will go directly to the Ventura County Community Disaster Relief Fund, organized by the Ventura County Community Foundation in Camarillo. Click here for more information.

The Ventura County Community Foundation is committed to not only provide immediate relief, but to be available for the recovery and rebuilding process that can take years.

Grand Prize: 12 Bottles Carhartt Wine

» 2016 Venture Pinot Gris

» 2015 Rose

» 2015 Cabernet Franc

» 2014 Fourplay

» 2015 Grenache

» 2014 Petite Sirah

» 2015 Sangiovese

» 2014 Rebel Roan

» 2012 Venture Buffalo

» 2016 Venture Buffalo

» 2013 Venture Southerly

» 2015 Pinot Noir

Second Prize: 6 Bottles Carhartt Wine

» 2016 Venture Pinot Gris

» 2015 Rose

» 2015 Cabernet Franc

» 2014 Fourplay

» 2015 Grenache

» 2015 Zinfandel

Third: 4 Bottles Carhartt Wine

» 2016 Venture Pinot Gris

» 2015 Rose

» 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon

» 2014 Fourplay

Fourth Prize: 2 Bottles Carhartt Wine

» 2016 Sauvignon Blanc

» 2014 Petite Sirah

— Joe Ramos is Wine Club manager at Carhartt Winery & Vineyard.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 