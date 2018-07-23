New Nonprofit Caring Companions of Santa Barbara Opens to Serve Seniors

It has been said that Santa Barbara has more nonprofit organizations per capita than any other community in the United States. That statement seems very true as many of the activities and public services we enjoy in Santa Barbara are run by nonprofit foundations.

The Museum of Natural History, Cottage Hospital, the Santa Barbara Zoo, just to name a few, are in some way involved in some of our community activities and services. Although nonprofit organizations in the community work tirelessly to assist and be part of the community, there are some gaps that have yet to be filled.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, by 2030, all baby boomers will be older than age 65. This will expand the size of the older population so that one in every five residents will be retirement age. Is Santa Barbara ready to handle the flux of seniors who will be needing senior-specific services?

Caring Companions of Santa Barbara, a new nonprofit organization in Santa Barbara, is preparing for the current and future increase of residents who will be needing specialized, day-to-day, health care services. The nonprofit organization was given its 501(c )3 status in January 2017 but just started operating as of June 1.

Some of the free services include emotional support, companionship and pet therapy for seniors age 65 or older. Financial assistance programs also will be offered to help people pay for in-home care, geriatric fitness programs and specialized medical transportation, all not covered by Medicare or any insurance.

Caring Companions of Santa Barbara is partnering with local agencies such as Happy Living In-Home Care, Senior Planning Services, Nurse Core, Help Unlimited, Take Me Care Transportation Services and Ageless Fitness to develop programs that will help seniors find personal care to help with all aspects of life after a certain age. These services not only will help seniors but will help family members who become the primary caregivers, chauffeurs, house cleaners, etc., of their loved ones once they lose the ability for the care for themselves. The mission of the nonprofit organization is to eliminate neglect and to make sure seniors in the community have the care and assistance they need.

Click here for more information or to support Caring Companions of Santa Barbara, or email [email protected].

— Emmanuel Verduzco represents Happy Living In-Home Care.