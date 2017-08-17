Caring Together Survey Seeks Feedback About Caregiving

One year ago, the Caring Together Lompoc campaign launched with the goal of helping family caregivers self-identify, and to raise awareness of the caregiver resources available in Lompoc.

The campaign goals were driven by the 2015 Lompoc Caregiver Needs Assessment Survey, which was targeted to those caring for a senior parent, spouse or friend.

A follow-up survey was conducted in 2016, and now Caring Together Lompoc is again calling on those who live or work in the Lompoc Valley area to provide valuable feedback about the perception of caregiving.

“Bringing the conversation about caregiving to the forefront in our community is vital to our efforts to continue developing resources for local caregivers,” said Ashley Costa, executive director, Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization.

“We are once again reaching out to our friends and neighbors and asking that you take just a few minutes to provide feedback that will help us measure the impact of the campaign and shape how we support families and seniors in our local Lompoc community,” Costa said.

One of the major outcomes of community feedback was the 2017 opening of a new resource center, the Lompoc Valley Medical Center Family Caregiver Support Network.

The center empowers Lompoc residents to access education, referrals and supportive services to aid in the delivery of care for their loved ones.

The Lompoc Valley Family Caregiver Community Perception Survey is quick, confidential, and available in English and Spanish.

Following are two ways to take the Lompoc Valley Caregiver Community Perception Survey. The survey takes less than five minutes to complete:

Online: in English or Spanish. If you take the survey online, you may choose to be entered for a chance to win a $15 Starbucks gift card. Take the survey by Aug. 30 to be entered in the first chance.

In person: at various locations in Lompoc. Currently scheduled at Lompoc Village Farmers Market, Aug. 20; Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Honda Room, Aug. 24; and Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, Sept. 12.

Visit www.CaringTogetherLompoc.org for the most current locations, dates and times in August and September.

For more information about Caring Together Lompoc, visit www.CaringTogetherLompoc.org or call the LVMC Family Caregiver Support Network, 875-8875.

— Andy Silverman/Juliana Minsky for Caring Together Lompoc.