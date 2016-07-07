Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 5:15 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Caring Together Lompoc Campaign Launches to Support Local Family Caregivers

By Flannery Hill for Caring Together Lompoc | July 7, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

With an aging population, the need for caregivers is increasing. In order to strengthen the local long-term care safety net for seniors, systems must also be in place to support caregiver needs. 

Caring Together Lompoc is a public awareness campaign designed to address the first of four focus areas identified through the findings of a major community needs assessment survey. 

The campaign launched June 30, 2016 at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center with a community briefing and resources for caregivers. 

Attendees included caregivers, seniors, families, employers, healthcare providers and other community service organizations.

The needs assessment survey was conducted with residents of the Lompoc Valley who provide assistance to a senior family member, friend or neighbor.

The survey findings indicated that increasing awareness and self-identification of caregiver status is a critical component in meeting the needs of local caregivers.

“Nearly one in six people in Lompoc are regularly helping a senior spouse, parent or friend — many for more than 60 hours a week — yet many do not see themselves as caregivers,” said Ashley Costa, executive director of the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, the lead organization for a collaboration of several area nonprofits and agencies.

The Caring Together Lompoc campaign aims to increase awareness, provide tools for caregivers to better understand the impact of caregiving on their lives and direct them toward supportive resources already available in the community.

“Identifying yourself as a caregiver helps you recognize how stress associated with caregiving may affect your health, your work and your family and empowers you to connect with support available to you right here in Lompoc,” said Costa. “Caring Together Lompoc is also educating our local employers and health care providers, so we can all work together to keep caregivers healthy and productive.”

As a result of the needs assessment, Lompoc Valley Medical Center is already setting an example by updating its patient intake process so that doctors can be aware of possible impacts on health common to caregivers, help suggest appropriate resources and include family caregivers in the health team for the seniors they are caring for.

Selected Findings From the Lompoc Caregiver Needs Assessment Survey

» 16 percent, nearly 1 in 6, adults in Lompoc are caregivers

» Average caregiver age: 68

» Average 66 hours per week of caring

» 88 percent of family caregivers in Lompoc provide assistance with cooking, shopping, laundry or chores for a senior parent or spouse

» 84 percent of family caregivers in Lompoc provide transportation for a senior parent or spouse

» 59 percent of family caregivers  in Lompoc manage finances for a senior parent or spouse

» 33 percent care for a spouse or partner

» 27 percent care for a parent or parent-in-law

» Survey participants report their average stress level is 6.3 on a 10 point scale

» Caregiver support groups, training for caregivers and occasional respite were ranked as the three most important caregiver support resources that should be offered to Lompoc caregivers

» Four priority areas were identified: Caregiver self-identification, increasing awareness of existing resources, creating a centralized caregiver training and support center and providing cultural resources including the Hispanic community.

The final report and campaign information is online at www.CaringTogetherLompoc.org.

Are You a Caregiver?

With self-identification as a critical step toward accessing available services, the Caring Together Lompoc campaign is based on images of people doing the caregiving activities most commonly reported by survey participants, such as assisting with household tasks, emotional and social support, transportation, managing finances and personal care.

The campaign website offers a caregiver stress quiz, links to self-help resources such as creating your own Care Map, links to existing local resources and email sign-up to receive helpful tips and information.

Local Resources for Employers

Caring Together Lompoc also provides local employers, healthcare providers and other organizations with free outreach materials to share with their employees, patients and clients.

These groups are also encouraged to request free on-site presentations and other education and information resources available through the campaign.

Next Steps

Another key finding from the needs assessment survey was the need for a trusted referral source. 

In response, the LVMC Family Caregiver Support Network is in planning as a permanent hub for local caregiver resources. The project will be announced later this summer.

“The need for family caregivers in Lompoc, as with our entire country, is vast,” Costa said. “We cannot succeed as a community without their efforts. The vision of this collaboration, with generous support from the community through the Santa Barbara Foundation, is to make sure our caregivers are cared for and celebrated. We welcome everyone to get in touch and involved.”

Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Caring Together Lompoc.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 