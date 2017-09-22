Caring Together Lompoc Makes Final Push for Community Feedback

Now entering the home stretch of its campaign to generate community feedback about the perception of caregiving, Caring Together Lompoc is asking those who live or work in the Lompoc Valley area to complete a short survey by Thursday, Sept. 28.

Stemming from its 2015 Lompoc Caregiver Needs Assessment Survey, the primary mission of Caring Together Lompoc is to help family caregivers self-identify, and to raise awareness of caregiver resources available in Lompoc.

By completing the confidential survey, the Lompoc Valley community has the opportunity to provide valuable feedback about their progress, and impact the future of caregiver support in the area.

To help sweeten the pot, Caring Together Lompoc is giving away $15 Starbucks gift cards to 10 randomly selected survey respondents.

To enter for a chance to win, you must take the survey online by Sept. 28 (available in English or Spanish), and enter your contact information when prompted. Winners will be contacted via email during the first week of October.

“We are grateful to everyone who has taken the survey so far,” said Ashley Costa, executive director, Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization.

"This survey only takes a few minutes to complete, and truly does help shape how we continue to create and improve resources for family caregivers in the Lompoc Valley community," Costa said.

"We strongly encourage everyone who has not yet taken the survey to do so by Sept. 28 and make your voice heard,” she said.

For more information about Caring Together Lompoc, visit www.CaringTogetherLompoc.org or call the LVMC Family Caregiver Support Network, 875-8875.

— Andy Silverman for Caring Together Lompoc.