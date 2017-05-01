Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:03 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Father, Son Carjacked in Santa Maria Escape When Suspect Stops to Rob Atascadero Gas Station

By Gabby Ferreira for the San Luis Obispo Tribune | May 1, 2017 | 4:47 p.m.
Baltazar Alvarez Mendoza Click to view larger
Baltazar Alvarez Mendoza (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office)

A Santa Maria man is accused of carjacking a father and son in Santa Maria, holding them at gunpoint and forcing them to drive to Atascadero, where the victims escaped while the suspect robbed a Shell gas station before fleeing, police said.

The armed robbery at the Shell station at 9155 San Gabriel Rd. was reported at 9:50 Sunday morning, police said.

Shortly after, authorities received a call from a man who told them that he and his son had been carjacked in Santa Maria that morning and forced to drive north on Highway 101 to Atascadero.

The man told officials that they stopped at the Shell station, where he and his son escaped during the robbery.

The suspect, 26-year-old Baltazar Alvarez Mendoza of Santa Maria, fled the robbery in the victim’s car, police said.

After a pursuit that included San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies, the car crashed in San Miguel. No further details were immediately available.

Mendoza was arrested on suspicion of robbery and kidnapping and was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, according to jail records.

Gabby Ferreira is a staff writer for the San Luis Obispo Tribune and can be reached at [email protected]

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 