Carjacking Suspects Arrested in Carpinteria

By Lt. Craig Bonner for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | January 19, 2016 | 3:52 p.m.
(John Connell)

At approximately 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy observed three suspicious subjects in a vehicle that was exiting a motel in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue in ​Carpinteria.  

The deputy conducted a records check on the vehicle and discovered the car was stolen via a reported carjacking in the City of Burbank earlier that night.  

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to initiate an enforcement stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.  

The suspect vehicle entered Highway 101 northbound and crashed as it attempted to exit at Santa Monica Road. 

The driver, later identified as 23 year-old John Connell of Santa Barbara, fled on foot toward the 4100 block of Via Real.  

(Freddie Rigo Gutierrez)

Two other suspects were arrested at the scene, 24 year-old Freddie Gutierrez of Carpinteria and 18 year-old Cynthia Alvarez of Santa Barbara.  

Additional sheriff’s deputies responded to the location, along with a sheriff’s K-9 team and a perimeter was established. K-9 Aco and his handler conducted a search of the area and located the suspect hiding underneath a cargo trailer in the 4100 block of Via Real.  

(Cynthia Alvarez)

During the apprehension, Connell physically resisted arrest and sustained minor injuries.  

A subsequent investigation revealed that the suspects used the credit cards from the victims of the ​carjacking at the USA Gasoline on South Milpas Street in the City of Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Police Department obtained surveillance footage of the suspects inside the store using the stolen credit cards.  

The investigation also revealed the suspects were associated with a room at the motel in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue.  

Deputies made contact with two additional subjects at the motel room, 23 year-old Felipe Barrera of Goleta and 20 year-old Kamila Cerda of Santa Barbara.  

(Felipe Morales Barrera)

Deputies conducted a probation search within the hotel room, which revealed the presence of stolen property within the motel room, as well as a suspect vehicle associated with the carjacking that was parked in the motel parking lot. 

Barrera and Cerda were also arrested and booked into jail.

Sheriff’s Office investigators are coordinating our ongoing investigative efforts with the Burbank Police Department.  

Connell was charged with attempting to evade a peace officer, possession of stolen property, conspiracy, automobile theft, unlawful use of a credit card and delaying or resisting a peace officer. His bail was set at $75,000.

(Kamila Cerda)

Gutierrez and Alvarez were charged with possession of stolen property, conspiracy, automobile theft, unlawful use of a credit card and delaying or resisting a peace officer. 

Barrera and Cerda were charged with possession of stolen property, conspiracy and automobile theft. Their bail was set at $20,000.

 
