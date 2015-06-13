Carl ‘Casey’ Jones of Santa Barbara, 1928-2015

Posted on June 13, 2015 | 5:45 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Carl “Casey” Jones passed away from natural causes on June 7, 2015, shortly after arriving at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

He was born on July 28, 1928, to the late Annona and Virgil Jones in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and is survived by his wife, Ann Jones, sister Mona Evans of Santa Barbara and daughter-in-law Emily Jones of Oxnard. He was predeceased by son Kirk Jones and brother-in-law George Evans, who was his best friend growing up in Iowa.

Carl and George enlisted in the Army in January 1946 with the promise they would stay together. George was sent to China and Carl to Panama. Carl served in the Army until December 1948.

In January 1953, he moved to Santa Barbara, where he met his wife, Ann, and they were married on October 18 that same year, then moved to Burbank. In 1957, they returned to Santa Barbara, where their son was born. They later moved back to Burbank, but after three years returned to Santa Barbara where they spent the rest of their life together.

Carl’s passion was toward the guitar on which he played flamenco and classical music. He also loved playing boogie-woogie on the piano. He had some training but played everything by ear, and was able to play several other instruments, as well.

Carl was a handy man and jack of all trades, working at many and various jobs — starting at the age of 6 selling vegetables out of a wagon. He was hired as maintenance supervisor when the UCEN first opened at UC Santa Barbara. His career was cut short with a back problem 36 years ago.

There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2015, at the Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Road.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission or an organization of your choice.