Carl O. Jelinek, 1941-2008

Posted on November 22, 2008 | 8:52 p.m.

Source:

Carl O. Jelinek, a loving and beloved husband and father, passed away suddenly on Oct. 11, 2008, at his home in Camarillo. He was 67.

Carl was born May 15, 1941, in Chicago, to parents Anna Mae and Carl M. Jelinek. Upon graduating from high school, he served in the Air Force. He then moved to California to join his family and attend the University of California, Irvine. He received his Bachelor of Science, Master of Science and Ph.D. in electrical engineering at UC Irvine, and later attended USC, where he received a master’s in business. It was during his student days at UCI that he met and married his wife of 39 years, Phyllis A. Jelinek.

Carl was a systems engineer at Raytheon in Goleta. He loved his work and the challenges it presented. He was also passionate about his hobby, amateur radio and antenna building, and at home he enjoyed tending to his roses.

Carl is survived by his wife, Phillis; daughter, Christine; sister, MaryAnn Jelinek, and brother, Peter Jelinek, both of Williamsburg, Va.