Steinberg Named to Board Affiliated With Nonprofit Housing Group

Carl Steinberg has been appointed to the board of The Duncan Group, the affiliate property management nonprofit for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH) developed rental properties. Steinberg has been a professional real estate developer for many years. He is currently vice president of community development at ETCO Homes, a commercial and home property developer based in Beverly Hills. He previously was associated with Williams Homes in Santa Clarita and Bermant Homes in Santa Barbara. He has contributed to various local nonprofit efforts, most recently volunteering for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. He was project manager for the Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County’s Garden Street Housing Project. Steinberg has expertise in developing feasibility analysis, entitlement, planning, construction and engineering, as well as affordable- and market-rate housing financing. “It’s clear that Carl is passionate about helping nonprofits achieve their goals and developing safe, affordable rental housing,” said Duncan Group President John Fowler. “This feels like a great fit and we’re thrilled Carl is willing to share his expertise with us.” Founded in 1970, PSHH is a nonprofit organization that develops affordable housing and community facilities for low-income households and homeownership opportunities for working families and special needs populations, such as seniors, veterans, the disabled, and the formerly homeless. It is the largest affordable housing developer on the Central Coast, with offices in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.

