Carla Frisk Joins The Land Trust as Conservation, Development Consultant

By Jennifer Stroh for The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County | May 23, 2014 | 9:09 a.m.

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has announced that Carla Frisk, longtime Santa Barbara County resident and former district director to Sen. Jack O’Connell, has joined The Land Trust team as a land conservation and development consultant.

Carla Frisk
“The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County couldn’t be more pleased that Carla Frisk has decided to join our team,” The Land Trust President Richard Nagler said. “Ms. Frisk brings a wealth of expertise gained through her work for nonprofit organizations, elected officials and government agencies for the past 40 years.”

During her 20 years as district director for then-Sen. O’Connell, Frisk made significant community connections that will be of great assistance to The Land Trust in its work throughout the county.

She also worked for the County of Santa Barbara prior to a stint with the California Coastal Commission, and later served as a planning commissioner for the Third Supervisorial District, providing her a solid background in land use planning.

Frisk spent the last decade working on land conservation projects in Santa Barbara County for San Francisco-based The Trust for Public Land, providing her with expertise in land transactions and grant writing.

“As a longtime supporter of The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to work for this well-respected community organization, to help further its goals to protect the iconic landscapes of our precious county,” Frisk said. “We are infinitely lucky to have such an important organization as part of our community, and I am proud to be joining its prestigious team!”

Frisk joins Carolyn Chandler, acting director, and the rest of The Land Trust staff in helping to conserve Santa Barbara County's most valuable lands.

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1985 and dedicated to preserving and enhancing Santa Barbara County’s natural resources, open spaces and agricultural heritage for present and future generations. To date, the LTSBC has helped to preserve nearly 23,000 acres of natural resource and agricultural land and has assisted landowners in placing conservation easements on 43 properties totaling roughly 16,000 acres. These lands help Santa Barbara County maintain a productive agricultural economy, while the public enjoys open vistas and locally grown food.

— Jennifer Stroh is the outreach coordinator for The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.

