Saturday, July 21 , 2018, 8:34 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Sports

Carlin Dunne Makes It 4 for 4 As A Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Champion

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 21, 2018 | 7:09 p.m.

The Rocky Mountain high came back to Carlin Dunne.

Dunne, the owner of the Ducati of Santa Barbara dealership, won a championship at the famed Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado for the fourth time last month. He captured the motorcycle Heavyweight Class on a 2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak model.

His victory in the 96th running of the 12.42-mile race that features 156 turns and a 4,720-foot climb up the 14,115-foot Pikes Peak Mountain makes him 4 for 4 in the renown motorsports event. 

In his latest two-wheeled triumph,” he cracked the 10-minute barrier again, finishing in 9 minutes 59.102 seconds to edge out Rennie Scaysbrook, who clocked 9:59.794 on a KTM bike. Chris Fillmore, who last year broke Dunne’s course record with a time of 9:49:625 on a 2017 KTM Super Duke 1290 R, finished third in 10:04.0 on a middleweight KTM Super Duke 790.

The victory was Ducati’s seventh at Pikes Peak since it first entered the event in 2008, and Dunne has recorded three of them. 

Dunne, 35, has become a legend at Pikes Peak in a short period of time.

He won in his debut in 2011, taking a Multistrada demo off his Santa Barbara showroom floor and riding it to the King of the Mountain title with a time of 11:11.32.

“Back then the course consisted of both dirt and asphalt sections,” he said “Since then the race course, which is used as a national park highway to the summit 364 days a year, has been fully paved. This has made the times and speeds much faster.”

In 2012, with the course fully paved to the summit, he set a record and became the first motorcycle racer to go under 10 minutes, capturing the time trial in 9:52.819 seconds. For his third straight win in 2013, he rode a Lightning electric heavyweight bike and finished in 10:00.694.

In last month’s “Race to the Clouds,” Dunne mustered all his strength to maneuver the powerhouse Multistrada through the serpentine mountain course while battling a cold and altitude sickness.

“The Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak proved as amazing as we all hoped,” Dunne told reporters after the event. “It performed flawlessly, giving me everything I needed to get up the mountain. Pikes Peak is never an easy race, but the weather cooperated and we clinched the victory for Ducati.”

The fastest overall time was a record of 7:57.18, set by Romain Dumas of France in a Volkswagen I.D. R electric race car. The previous record was 8:13.878 set by Sebastien Loeb in a specially prepared Peugeot race car.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 