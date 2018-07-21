Carlin Dunne Makes It 4 for 4 As A Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Champion

Sports

The Rocky Mountain high came back to Carlin Dunne.

Dunne, the owner of the Ducati of Santa Barbara dealership, won a championship at the famed Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado for the fourth time last month. He captured the motorcycle Heavyweight Class on a 2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak model.

His victory in the 96th running of the 12.42-mile race that features 156 turns and a 4,720-foot climb up the 14,115-foot Pikes Peak Mountain makes him 4 for 4 in the renown motorsports event.

In his latest two-wheeled triumph,” he cracked the 10-minute barrier again, finishing in 9 minutes 59.102 seconds to edge out Rennie Scaysbrook, who clocked 9:59.794 on a KTM bike. Chris Fillmore, who last year broke Dunne’s course record with a time of 9:49:625 on a 2017 KTM Super Duke 1290 R, finished third in 10:04.0 on a middleweight KTM Super Duke 790.

The victory was Ducati’s seventh at Pikes Peak since it first entered the event in 2008, and Dunne has recorded three of them.

Dunne, 35, has become a legend at Pikes Peak in a short period of time.

He won in his debut in 2011, taking a Multistrada demo off his Santa Barbara showroom floor and riding it to the King of the Mountain title with a time of 11:11.32.

“Back then the course consisted of both dirt and asphalt sections,” he said “Since then the race course, which is used as a national park highway to the summit 364 days a year, has been fully paved. This has made the times and speeds much faster.”

In 2012, with the course fully paved to the summit, he set a record and became the first motorcycle racer to go under 10 minutes, capturing the time trial in 9:52.819 seconds. For his third straight win in 2013, he rode a Lightning electric heavyweight bike and finished in 10:00.694.

In last month’s “Race to the Clouds,” Dunne mustered all his strength to maneuver the powerhouse Multistrada through the serpentine mountain course while battling a cold and altitude sickness.

“The Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak proved as amazing as we all hoped,” Dunne told reporters after the event. “It performed flawlessly, giving me everything I needed to get up the mountain. Pikes Peak is never an easy race, but the weather cooperated and we clinched the victory for Ducati.”

The fastest overall time was a record of 7:57.18, set by Romain Dumas of France in a Volkswagen I.D. R electric race car. The previous record was 8:13.878 set by Sebastien Loeb in a specially prepared Peugeot race car.