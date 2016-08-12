Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 11:59 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Carlos Balderas Loses Decision in Olympics Quarterfinal Bout

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | August 12, 2016

Carlos Balderas put on an impressive showing against Olympic medalist Lazaro Alvarez of Cuba, but the Santa Maria and Team USA boxer dropped a decision on the judges scorecards on Friday at the Rio Olympics.

Alvarez, who won a bronze medal as a bantamweight at the 2012 Olympics, defeated Balderas 3-0 in a lightweight division quarterfinal bout and eliminated the “Pride of the 805” from the tournament.

Balderas went 2-1 in his Olympics debut.

“He was very long, he had a lot of experience, he knew what he was doing,” Balderas said of Alvarez in an interview with USA Boxing. “He was just tapping from a distance, waiting for me to get in. I believe I was putting up a good fight. He knew exactly what he was doing. He was managing the distance, he was tapping away and I wasted a lot of energy chasing him down and trying to catch him with one shot.  I just fell a little short.”

Balderas felt the quick turnaround from his previous fight impacted him against Alvarez.

“My previous fight was very, very rough, very tough,” he said. “That fight took a lot out of me and those two days of rest that they gave me, it wasn’t enough for me to recover fully. The fight against Japan was very tough. I even felt it yesterday at night. It wouldn’t wake up. My body just felt very beat and tired. I did the most that I could. Things happen for a reason, only God knows why.”

Balderas, 19, said he’s pleased with what he was able to do in his first Olympics. “It (the Olympics) was an amazing experience. I’m happy with how far I’ve gotten. I know I could have done better but I’m just going to keep going forward. I’m going to go home, take a little break, talk with my family and we’ll see what the future holds for me.”

Story includes information from USA Boxing.

