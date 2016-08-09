Carlos Balderas Wins 2nd Unanimous Decision at Olympics

Santa Maria's Carlos Balderas reached the quarterfinals of the Rio Olympics boxing tournament with a unanimous decision over Japan's Daisuke Narimatsu on Tuesday at the Rioentro Pavilion 6.

Balderas, Team USA's lightweight, won all three rounds against the hard-charging Narimatsu.

“The guy was physically a lot stronger than me," Balderas said in the post-fight press conference. "He kept coming and I noticed that he was taking all of my punches; he has a good chin so I couldn’t just tap and move. I had to find my way off of him or he would have been on me the whole fight. I just used more of my experience."

Balderas landed clean, accurate punches on his Japanese opponent while working to keep him from landing shots of his own. In the second round, the two boxers sat in the center of the ring trading blows as Balderas scored with several great shots to the body and head. As has become his calling card, Balderas showcased great body work in an effort to slow Narimatsu down. The Japanese boxer came out strong in the third but Balderas staved off any type of comeback and went to win his second straight unanimous decision of the 2016 Olympic Games taking all three rounds of the match.

“I knew I needed to the go body early because if I went to the body early, it would slow him down," Balderas said. "I saw his fight the first day and I saw that he was very aggressive and kept coming forward so the best way for me to slow him down was the body and that’s what I did.

"I knew this was going to be a difficult fight but it was a lot harder than I thought because he kept eating everything and just kept coming forward," Balderas added. "He was in great, great shape because he was taking a lot of great body punches and he was giving them back as well. I was very anxious to get back in the ring (in the third round) because I noticed I had rocked him and he was still a little wobbled, but this guy could take a punch."

Once again, Balderas enjoyed strong family support in Riocentro 6 with nine family members screaming loudly throughout his bout along with his teammates who proudly chanted "U-S-A."

“I saw everybody (my family) was in the ground behind the blue corner. Right when I was about to step in the ring, I looked up and saw my cousins and all my family screaming and yelling,” he said.

Balderas is now one victory away from the medal stand.

“It makes me happy because USA is getting really far like I said they would and now it’s time to enjoy this victory and I’ll be back on Friday against the Cuban but I’ll leave that to my coaches, he said.”

He will face on a stiff challenge in his quarterfinal bout against former World Champion and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Lazaro Alvarez from Cuba at 8:30 a.m. PT on Friday.

Noozhawk Sports Editor Barry Punzal contributed to this story.