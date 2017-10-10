Carlos Espinoza’s Two Goals Power SBCC Past Rival Hancock

Soccer

Carlos Espinoza scored two goals on Tuesday, including the game-winner in the 80th minute, and SBCC rallied for a 4-2 win over Hancock in its WSC men’s soccer opener at Santa Maria.

The Vaqueros, ranked 10th in Southern Cal, won their fourth straight and remained undefeated with a 7-0-3 record. Hancock fell to 8-3-2.

Espinoza gave the Vaqueros a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute by taking a through ball from Victor Chavez and pumping in a 20-yard shot. Hancock tied the game 1-1 late in the first half and then took a 2-1 lead on a goal in the 55th minute.

“We started off brightly with Victor nearly getting a goal in the second minute,” said coach John Sisterson. “Then we fell asleep a little and fell behind. We did a good of regrouping and scoring three times in the last 30 minutes.”

Zach Sneddon tied it at 2 on an assist from Jessie Jimenez in the 63rd minute. Matt Wilkinson set up Espinoza’s go-ahead goal in the 80th minute.

The Vaqueros added an insurance tally in the 87 th minute when ex-Santa Barbara High star Celso Lagunas scored his first college goal.

SBCC returns to action on Friday when it hosts Oxnard in a 7 p.m. WSC game.