Carlos Jimenez, Sr. of Santa Barbara, 1933-2017

Posted on August 7, 2017 | 2:13 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Carlos Jimenez, Sr. passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Carlos was born on June 4, 1933, in Goleta and spent his entire life in the Santa Barbara area, during which time he established many lifelong friendships and acquaintances.

For anyone who met and knew him, he always impressed upon them a kind, caring nature and perpetual smile. Carlos was also one of the most patient persons you would ever meet and slow to anger.

He and his wife Helen, whom he now rests with in Heaven, were generous and welcoming, and in addition to their own children had a large contingent of extended family.

The door to his home and heart was always open. If you knew him once, you knew him forever.

Carlos retired from the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District after many years of service and had spent his retirement years fully enjoying the company of his children, 18 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, extended family, and friends.

He is survived by his six children Sonja Herrera (John), Carlos Jimenez, Jr. (Debbie), David Jimenez (Frannie), Joanne Garcia (Adrian), Lisa Rice (Mike), and Steven Jimenez (Soledad); as well as brothers Joe and Florentino, Jr.

Carlos is predeceased by his wife Helen; sisters Juanita and Estella; brothers Gonzalo, Braulio, Lupe, Cruz and Robert; and his parents Florention and Ruperta.

His greatest joy in life was in germinating and cultivating relationships with others. He understood and demonstrated the value of giving of his love and time, and we will all sorely miss his wit and wisdom.

He was an incredible storyteller, thoughtful listener and possessed an encyclopedic memory, especially when it came to honoring and remembering others.

A memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 21 E Sola St., Santa Barbara. Funeral services are under the direction of Pueblo Del Rey Mortuary.

Our family extends a debt of gratitude to the many professionals who provided guidance and care to our father, principal among them Dr. Joel Brandt who was unwavering when it came to the interest and health of our father.

The staff of Cottage Hospital and the Californian Skilled Nursing Facility were incredible in their professional care of our father, and we deeply appreciate this.

— Deborah Jimenez