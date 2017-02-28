Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:48 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Carly Letendre, Gabriel Cordero Place 2nd, 3rd at Elks Hoop Shoot Regionals

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 28, 2017 | 7:34 a.m.

​Santa Barbara's Carly Letendre and Gabriel Cordero finished second and third, respectively, in their age groups at the Regional Championships of the Elks Club Hoop Shoot competition in Las Vegas last weekend.

Letendre and Cordero advanced to the Region 7 contest by winning California/Hawaii State championships. The Foothill School 3rd graders also won local and district titles.

Letendre placed second in the Girls 8-9 Division, making 20 of 25 free throws. Kenadi Stuart, the Arizona champion, made 21 of 25 to win the division title and advance to the National Finals in Chicago.

Cordero sank 20 of 25 free throws and finished third in the Boys 8-9 Division. Arizona champion Tristen Rhodes made 23 of 25 to take top honors and Nevada champion Eric Platz was second, knocking down 22-25.

"With four years left in their eligibility, I'm anticipating a trip to the National Finals in Chicago soon," said Dave Bianchi, director of the Hoop Shoot program for the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge.

