Carly Letendre Repeats as State Champion at Elks Hoop Shoot

Youth Sports

Santa Barbara's Carly Letendre successfully defended her title at the Elks Hoop Shoot California/Hawaii State Championships in Torrance.

Letendre, 9, made 22 of 25 free throws to capture the Girls 8-9 age division. She joins Foothill School 3rd-grade classmate Gabriel Cordero as state champions of the basketball shooting competition. The two advance to the West Regionals in Las Vegas on Feb. 25. Cordero, 8, sank 28 of 30 free throws to win the boys 8-9 division in Torrance.

Letendre and Cordero captured local and district titles to qualify for state. They are not only classmates but neighbors and training partners, said Carly’s mother, Jaylon Letendre.

Joseph Talerico, 12, of Isla Vista School, also won local and district titles. At state, he knocked down 32 of 35 shots but did not advance to the regional.

“For Carly to be a repeat champion is simply remarkable,” said Dave Bianchi, director of the Hoops Shoot program for the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge. “Carly placed second last year at the West Regional contest (includes competitors from Arizona, Utah and Nevada), making one less free-throw than the winner.”

The regional winners advance to the National Finals in Chicago.

The Elks National Hoop Shoot program is conducted annually throughout the country, with over 1,000 Elks Lodges participating. It is one of the largest co-educational sports programs in the United States.

