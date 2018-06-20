Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 10:07 am | Overcast with Haze 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

Carly Letendre Repeats as State Champion at Elks Hoop Shoot

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 7, 2017 | 9:47 a.m.
Foothill School classmates and Elks Hoop Shoot state champions Gabe Cordero, left, and Carly Letendre are joined by Santa Barbara Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot program director Dave Bianchi. Click to view larger
Foothill School classmates and Elks Hoop Shoot state champions Gabe Cordero, left, and Carly Letendre are joined by Santa Barbara Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot program director Dave Bianchi. (Courtesy photo)

Santa Barbara's Carly Letendre successfully defended her title at the Elks Hoop Shoot California/Hawaii State Championships in Torrance.

Letendre, 9, made 22 of 25 free throws to capture the Girls 8-9 age division. She joins Foothill School 3rd-grade classmate Gabriel Cordero as state champions of the basketball shooting competition. The two advance to the West Regionals in Las Vegas on Feb. 25. Cordero, 8, sank 28 of 30 free throws to win the boys 8-9 division in Torrance.

Letendre and Cordero captured local and district titles to qualify for state. They are not only classmates but neighbors and training partners, said Carly’s mother, Jaylon Letendre.

Joseph Talerico, 12, of Isla Vista School, also won local and district titles. At state, he knocked down 32 of 35 shots but did not advance to the regional.

“For Carly to be a repeat champion is simply remarkable,” said Dave Bianchi, director of the Hoops Shoot program for the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge. “Carly placed second last year at the West Regional contest (includes competitors from Arizona, Utah and Nevada), making one less free-throw than the winner.”

The regional winners advance to the National Finals in Chicago.

The Elks National Hoop Shoot program is conducted annually throughout the country, with over 1,000 Elks Lodges participating. It is one of the largest co-educational sports programs in the United States.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 