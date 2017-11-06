Carly Marmo Selected as Scholar Athlete of the Year at Dos Pueblos

Carly Marmo was honored as the Scholar Athlete of the Year at Dos Pueblos during Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

The daughter of Trish and Chris Marmo is captain of the DP girls soccer team and is a four-year member of the school’s engineering academy.

She plans to pursue an engineering degree in college.

Marmo carries a 4.73 GPA, taking a class load that includes Advanced Placement Calculus and Literature, Mechatronics (a combination of mechanical engineering, electronics, computer engineering, telecommunications) and Engineering Technology.

She is involved in campus life as a member of the school's Leadership Program, and she is vice president of the Senior Class.

Said Scott Guttentag, Director of the Associated Student Body at DP: “Carly is a hard working, focused and dedicated leader on our campus. She has incredible school spirit and truly helps DP be a great place for students.”

Marmo is a math tutor, and among her tutees is a student with Down Syndrome.

Off campus, she volunteers at MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation.

Her high academic standards have earned her membership in the National Honor Society since her sophomore year and in the California Scholarship Federation.

