Carmela Denise Crow of Santa Maria, 1951-2014

Posted on August 14, 2014 | 12:18 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Carmela Denise Crow, 62, of Santa Maria, CA passed away on Aug. 12, 2014. Carmela was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on Sept. 13, 1951.

Carmela and her family moved to Santa Maria in 1959 with Carmela graduating from Santa Maria High School in 1969.

In her early years Carmela worked for Bernie’s, Columbia Records, GTE, Laguna Sanitation, and Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

Carmela finished her career working as a Santa Barbara County Superior Court Clerk for 20 years, retiring in 2006.

Carmela’s outside interests ranged from tole painting, sewing, and interior design to an occasional trip to Vegas, Laughlin, or the Chumash.

Her parents, Vincent F. and Anne Pastore preceded her in death.

Survivors include her loving husband of 28 years, James Crow; sons and daughters in law: Jon and Jennifer Maness, Steven and JoLynn Crow and Brandon and Candyse Crow; brother Michael Pastore and three sisters; Adele Miranda, Debbie Guerero and Patricia Martin. Granddaughters Daphne and Dhanya Crow also survive her.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Carmela Crow on August 16th, 2014 at 11am in the Chapel of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers please remember Mission Hope Cancer Center, 1325 E. Church St. Santa Maria, CA 93454. Special Thanks to the Marian Home Care Hospice staff and nurses.

As the Wizard once told the Tin Man, “A heart is not judged by how much you love; but by how much you are loved by others.” By this reckoning Carmela’s heart was beyond measure.

