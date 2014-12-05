Carmelo Catalan of Santa Barbara, 1932-2014

Posted on December 5, 2014 | 3:56 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Carmelo Catalan, 82, passed away peacefully in Santa Barbara on Dec. 3, 2014, with his family by his side.

Carmelo was born in Ostotan, Jalisco, Mexico, on July 16, 1932, and immigrated to Santa Barbara in 1949, where he began working as a laborer at El Capitan Ranch.

He continued his working career as a cement layer for Granite Construction, eventually retiring from Shulte Ranch where he worked for many years.

Carmelo was a man who exhibited the upmost respect for all and was always willing to help people in need. His love and compassion for others are what made him so special and what will be most missed about him. Although Carmelo had no children, he treated Ricardo, Roberto and Angelica Catalan as if they were his own. His younger brother, Luis, remembers him as a second father figure to him. Carmelo loved to spend time with his family and enjoyed many afternoons watching his nephews Ricardo and Roberto and niece Angelica play youth and high school sports.

He is survived by his sisters, Elijia Catalan, Guillerma Catalan, Francisca Delgadillo Petra Delgadillo and Victoria Delgadillo; brothers Salome Catalan, Luis Catalan, Facundo Catalan, Bernardino Catalan and Mario Delgadillo; and many nieces and nephews.

The Rosary service will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 8. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, also at Our Lady of Guadalupe, followed by the interment service at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.