Carmen Montoya of Santa Barbara, 1949-2014

Posted on January 4, 2015 | 9:17 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Carmen Montoya, 65, of Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on December 31, 2014. She was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, on July 17, 1949, but made Santa Barbara her home, where she worked for 3M, Medtronics and UC Santa Barbara until her retirement.

Carmen was married to Arnulfo Montoya, her loving husband for the past 42 years, a beautiful marriage in which each of them sincerely loved and cared for one another. Carmen was a very strong-willed person until her last moment; she left us with a big smile to let us know she was in a better place.

As a testament to her memory, she is survived by her two sisters, Maria Elena and Berta; her brother, Ramon; her husband, Arnulfo; her daughter and son-in-law, Maritza and Haig; her sons and daughters-in-law, Rodrigo and Sara, Oscar and Diana, and David and Sheryl; and four grandchildren, Jonathan, Isabelle, Joseph and Lukas.

Carmen enjoyed cooking, spending quality time with her family, gardening and the occasional visits to the Chumash Casino. She was a devoted and loving mother; her greatest pleasure and challenge was to gather all her adult children and families together to enjoy special holidays as well as weekend dinners and barbecues.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to everyone for their support in her final days.

The Rosary service will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6 at Holy Cross Church. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7, also at Holy Cross Church followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.