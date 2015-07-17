Carmen Pizano of Santa Maria, 1923-2015

Posted on July 17, 2015 | 4:57 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Carmen Pizano, 91, passed away July 15, 2015, at Marian Regional Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 5, 1923, to Salvador and Marcelina Marron Corona.

She is survived by three sons, Oscar Pizano of Tennessee, Ramiro Pizano of Nogales, Texas, and Luis Campa of San Diego, Calif.; four daughters, Soila Pizano of Houston, Texas, Amanda Cantu of Bakersfield, Calif., and Olga Zepeda and Ludivina Gutierrez, both of Santa Maria; three brothers, Jaime, Salvador and Estaban Coroner of Mexico; and four sisters, Silvina, Leticia, Consuelo and Teresa Corona of Mexico. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Carmen is preceded in death by her husband, Antonio M. Pizano, who died Aug. 8, 2003.

Carmen was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. Besides the love for all of her family, she especially loved walking on the beach and watching the ocean, cooking and her early morning walks.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 20 in the Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Ignacio Conejo officiating and her granddaughter Lupe Terrones giving the eulogy and close family friend Lety Gamino providing music. Burial will follow in the Santa Maria Cemetery.

