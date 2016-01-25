Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:28 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 Men Shot to Death in Santa Maria as Carnage Continues

Victims found in vehicle on South Elizabeth Street; no suspects in 3 slayings

Two men were found shot to death in Santa Maria Monday night, just hours after another man was fatally stabbed in the city.
Two men were found shot to death in Santa Maria Monday night, just hours after another man was fatally stabbed in the city. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 8:12 a.m. | January 25, 2016 | 11:59 p.m.

Santa Maria’s epidemic of street violence continued Monday night as two men were shot dead just hours after a third man was fatally stabbed.

Santa Maria officers responded at about 9:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired on the 300 block of South Elizabeth Street, said Lt. Dan Cohen.

Two blocks away, on the 100 block, they found a vehicle with two men inside who had suffered gunshot wounds, Cohen said.

Both were examined by paramedics and declared dead at the scene.

Based on where it came to rest, “the vehicle must have been moving” at the time the men were shot, Cohen said.

Earlier in the day, at about 3:30 p.m., a teenager was fatally stabbed on the 1600 block of East Donovan Road.

Two people were taken into custody after that killing, and charged with murder and gang enhancements.

As of shortly before midnight, police had no suspects in any of the shootings.

Additional details were not available.

The latest killings bring to six the number of homicides in the last month in Santa Maria, which has now seen 20 slayings in the last 13 months.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 