2 Men Shot to Death in Santa Maria as Carnage Continues

Victims found in vehicle on South Elizabeth Street; no suspects in 3 slayings

Santa Maria’s epidemic of street violence continued Monday night as two men were shot dead just hours after a third man was fatally stabbed.

Santa Maria officers responded at about 9:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired on the 300 block of South Elizabeth Street, said Lt. Dan Cohen.

Two blocks away, on the 100 block, they found a vehicle with two men inside who had suffered gunshot wounds, Cohen said.

Both were examined by paramedics and declared dead at the scene.

Based on where it came to rest, “the vehicle must have been moving” at the time the men were shot, Cohen said.

Earlier in the day, at about 3:30 p.m., a teenager was fatally stabbed on the 1600 block of East Donovan Road.

Two people were taken into custody after that killing, and charged with murder and gang enhancements.

As of shortly before midnight, police had no suspects in any of the shootings.

Additional details were not available.

The latest killings bring to six the number of homicides in the last month in Santa Maria, which has now seen 20 slayings in the last 13 months.

