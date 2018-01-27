Carney and Davis Lead Balanced Attack as Hancock Men’s Basketball Grounds Oxnard, 103-85

College Basketball

Shane Carney sank a career-best eight 3-pointers to finish with 26 points, and Devin Davis recorded his fifth double-double to lead the Allan Hancock College men’s basketball team to a 103-85 conference victory at Oxnard on Saturday. The Bulldogs won their third straight game to improve to 3-1 in Western State Conference play and 16-8 overall. The Condors dropped to 1-3 in league and 3-10 on the season.

All twelve Bulldogs who played scored at least two points, including five who reached double-digits.

Carney finished with 26 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Bulldogs. Davis racked up 16 points, 13 rebounds, four on the offensive end, and six assists.

Behind three 3-point buckets, Diego Lucas tied a career high with 13 points to go with six assists. Freshman Spirit Ricks added 10 points and eight rebounds, while Glenn Jordan tallied 10 points and five assists. Kevin Baines added eight points, seven boards and five assists for Hancock.

The Bulldogs sank 13 3-point buckets and recorded 33 assists on the night. Hancock went 19-for-26 from the free-throw line for a 73-percent mark. Hancock pulled down 15 offensive rebounds and 49 overall.

Carney drained five 3-pointers for 15 points, Davis scored 12 points and Lucas hit two triples on his way to eight points in the first half to help the Bulldogs carry a 48-31 lead into halftime. Carney added three more from long-range and Ricks erupted for nine points in the second half.

Trenton Mitchell added five points, Mayowa Akinsanya and Javae Lampkins added three points apiece. DJ Searcy, John Riddick and Shemarr Parker scored two points each.

The Bulldogs will return home for a two-game homestand. Hancock hosts Moorpark on Wednesday, January 31, at 7 p.m. The game was rescheduled from Jan. 17 due to the closure of Highway 101 from the mudslides in Montecito.