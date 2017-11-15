Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:11 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

‘Carnival of Animals’ a Musical Menagerie

Santa Barbara Symphony to perform concert for families

Children learn about musical instruments through Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Van educational outreach program.
Children learn about musical instruments through Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Van educational outreach program. (David Bazemore)
By Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony | November 15, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Symphony, in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, will present a family performance of "The Carnival of the Animals," Camille Saint-Saëns’ musical suite, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, in the Granada Theatre.

Conducted by special guest Lara Webber and featuring pianists Robert Cassidy and Santa Barbara Symphony Principal Natasha Kislenko, the 45-minute performance will be preceded by interactive musical activities in the Granada lobby.

The activities are organized by the Santa Barbara Zoo, the Symphony’s Music Van and Santa Barbara Public Library.

Ticket prices start at $10; family four-packs are $25. Premium loge seating is $50. Tickets can be purchased at thesymphony.org or through the Granada box office, 899-2222.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts once again for a family friendly program to kick off the holiday season,” said Amy Williams, director of artistic administration and education for the symphony.

“This year we are excited to be working with the local nonprofit organization Just Communities to provide simultaneous Spanish translation of the performance narration," she said.

"The Santa Barbara Symphony prides itself on presenting musical experiences for enjoyment by the entire community,” she said.

Saint-Saëns cooked up "The Carnival of the Animals" for a party by the eminent French cellist Joseph Lebouc in 1886. In a series of sketches, purporting to portray various animals, he poked fun at some well-known Parisian composers and musicians.

After an introduction, the musical menagerie opens with the “Royal March of the Lion,” followed by a succession of other tuneful creatures large and small — a total of 14 brief, humorous movements in all.
 
The Nov. 25 performance is sponsored by Carrie Ohly-Cusack, Patricia Gregory for the Baker Foundation, and the Mosher Foundation.  
 
The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2017-18 season will continue with a New Year’s Eve pops concert featuring guest conductor Bob Bernhardt and Los Angeles-based theatrical circus company Troupe Vertigo.

Complete season program information is online at thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 