‘Carnival of Animals’ a Musical Menagerie

The Santa Barbara Symphony, in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, will present a family performance of "The Carnival of the Animals," Camille Saint-Saëns’ musical suite, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, in the Granada Theatre.

Conducted by special guest Lara Webber and featuring pianists Robert Cassidy and Santa Barbara Symphony Principal Natasha Kislenko, the 45-minute performance will be preceded by interactive musical activities in the Granada lobby.

The activities are organized by the Santa Barbara Zoo, the Symphony’s Music Van and Santa Barbara Public Library.

Ticket prices start at $10; family four-packs are $25. Premium loge seating is $50. Tickets can be purchased at thesymphony.org or through the Granada box office, 899-2222.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts once again for a family friendly program to kick off the holiday season,” said Amy Williams, director of artistic administration and education for the symphony.

“This year we are excited to be working with the local nonprofit organization Just Communities to provide simultaneous Spanish translation of the performance narration," she said.

"The Santa Barbara Symphony prides itself on presenting musical experiences for enjoyment by the entire community,” she said.

Saint-Saëns cooked up "The Carnival of the Animals" for a party by the eminent French cellist Joseph Lebouc in 1886. In a series of sketches, purporting to portray various animals, he poked fun at some well-known Parisian composers and musicians.

After an introduction, the musical menagerie opens with the “Royal March of the Lion,” followed by a succession of other tuneful creatures large and small — a total of 14 brief, humorous movements in all.



The Nov. 25 performance is sponsored by Carrie Ohly-Cusack, Patricia Gregory for the Baker Foundation, and the Mosher Foundation.



The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2017-18 season will continue with a New Year’s Eve pops concert featuring guest conductor Bob Bernhardt and Los Angeles-based theatrical circus company Troupe Vertigo.

Complete season program information is online at thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.