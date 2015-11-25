Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:16 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Broadway’s Carol Burnett and Brian Dennehy to Perform ‘Love Letters,’ Benefiting Antioch University

By Brian Dearth for Antioch University Santa Barbara | November 25, 2015 | 2:58 p.m.

Carol Burnett
Brian Dennehy

For one night only, renowned stars of TV, movies and stage Carol Burnett and Brian Dennehy will reprise their sold-out Broadway performance in that beloved valentine to long-lasting relationships, Love Letters. Moreover, the stars will be available after the play, when the entire audience is invited up on the stage for a party and hors d'oeuvres.

Love Letters will take place at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016. The sponsoring organization is Antioch University Santa Barbara and all proceeds benefit the school’s Susan Smith Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Antioch Trustee Susan Smith was Brian Dennehy’s longtime agent and dear friend. 

“We hope all our guests will enjoy this sparkling event, knowing that they are helping deserving students, investing in our local community and increasing social mobility," said AUSB President Nancy Leffert, Ph.D. "Many of our scholarship recipients are the first in their family to attend college, and most are juggling work and family obligations. Scholarships enable them to stay in school and graduate with less debt.”

Reserved seats for Love Letters are $200, which are 100 percent tax-deductible, plus a small processing fee. They may be purchased online at antiochsb.edu/loveletters.

For further information, please contact Brian Dearth at 805.962.8179 x5228.

Brian Dearth is the marketing manager for Antioch University Santa Barbara.

 

