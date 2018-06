Posted on September 28, 2013 | 10:51 a.m.

Source: Rev. Bets Wienecke

Carol Edwards, 88, of Abingdon, Virginia, formerly of Santa Barbara, died August 22, 2013.

A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 6, at Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 820 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heal the Ocean, P.O. Box 90106, Santa Barbara 93190, or to the Head Start Program, c/o the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County, 5638 Hollister Ave., Suite 230, Goleta 93117.