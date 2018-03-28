Monday, June 4 , 2018, 5:15 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Carol Kallman Named President of Alpha Resource Center

By DeeDee Barthelmess for Alpha Resource Center | March 28, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Carol Kallman Click to view larger
Carol Kallman

Carol Kallman has been elected president of Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara’s Board of Directors.

Kallman is a Santa Barbara native who was first introduced to Alpha as a small child when her parents, Bob and Ruth Kallman, were involved in the early days of Alpha.

She continued to spend much of her childhood in Alpha activities with her brother Cliffy, who had intellectual disabilities from a young age.

Kallman has been a volunteer in the Santa Barbara community for the past 40 years and is currently involved in Channel City Club, Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Barbara Yacht Club Women and Santa Barbara Junior League Sustainers.

She was recognized as volunteer of the year by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (2016) and Alpha Resource Center (2015) for her outstanding volunteerism and commitment to making the community a better place.

Since becoming more involved with Alpha, she has been on the board of directors for seven years and has served as vice president and chair of the development committee.

Kallman said she is honored to be the chair of Alpha’s 65th Anniversary Celebration in September and is excited to share the success of Alpha with the community.

She is a graduate of Santa Barbara High School and received a bachelor of science in business administration from Cal Poly.

Alpha Resource Center was founded in 1953. It serves some 2,200 families, providing support for families with children with intellectual and developmental disabilities of all ages and owns and operates three thrift stores.

For more information visit www.alphasb.org or call 683-2145.

— DeeDee Barthelmess for Alpha Resource Center.

 

