Carol ‘Tina’ Coffin of Santa Barbara, 1946-2013

Posted on January 31, 2013 | 2:29 p.m.

Source: Ted Mayr Funeral Home

Carol “Tina” Coffin died Jan. 28, 2013, at UCLA Medical Center of respiratory failure.

Tina suffered from pulmonary fibrosis for the last three years and received a lung transplant in June 2012. She valiantly fought to overcome her pulmonary illness for the last seven months since the transplant surgery.

Tina was born on June 15, 1946, in New Orleans, La., to Carol Crane Lucas and Donald Charles Elsaesser. She grew up in St. Louis, Mo., and graduated from the Mary Institute. She attended Mount Vernon College in Washington, D.C., and Sacred Heart University. In 1985, she received her master’s degree in social work from Columbia University in New York City. Tina worked as a medical social worker for hospice organizations in Connecticut for 25 years.

Tina and her husband, Dwight, retired to Santa Barbara in 2001. Tina served on the board of Montecito Emergency Response and Recovery Action Group (MERRAG) for six years and worked hard with that organization through the three recent fires that have affected our community. She was an active member of All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church and served as the newcomer coordinator of the parish for six years. Tina also actively supported the Music Academy of the West, the Ensemble Theatre Company, the Santa Barbara Newcomers Club and Planned Parenthood.

Tina is survived by her husband of 26 years, Dwight C. Coffin, her sons Thomas M. Day (Maggie) of Westhampton, N.Y., William C. Day (Aimee) of Boulder, Colo., and stepson John C. Coffin (Mary) of Atlanta, Ga., and five grandchildren. She is also survived by her parents, Donald and Carol Elsaesser of Montecito. Tina was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Quistard-Petersen Mann of Tiburon, Calif.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be made to MERRAG, the Ensemble Theatre Company or All Saints Church.

